GREUtils 1.0 Release

GREUtils 是一個輔助您在設計 Firefox extensions 或設計 XULRunner 程式的一個工具程式.
已補上 hello world 的 xulrunne rsample application, 利用了所有 GREUtils 的特性.
大家先看 Source code 或 javadoc 理解一下. 希望對您在撰寫 extension / xulrunner 上有幫助.
專案位址: http://code.google.com/p/greutils/
##CONTINUE##
- 封裝了幾個常用的 XPCOM 功能, 讓您可以更方便更直覺的叫用它們.
- 封裝了 Dialog / Preferences / Sound 等常用 XPCOM.
- 封裝了 Charset Convert , 您可以利用 Function 進行 charset convert, 如同 php .
- 亦加入了如同 PHP 的 include / include_once 的特色, 讓您的程式可以更 MVC , 只有在需要的時侯, 引入適當的 javascript 及模組.
- 封裝了 Controller 和 CommandDispatch , 讓您的程式有一個良好易於寫作的MVC 架構.
今年比較忙, 一直沒有更新 Blog, 包含之前希望提供給大家的 Gecko 開發工具包, 也一直沒有時間整理(阿土伯很早 2007/09 就投到 google code 開放出來了).
還是沒有時間為大家寫完完整的說明及 Sample code, 怕一拖下去沒完沒了,
先放出來讓大家使用, 或請大家幫我寫一下 Sample Code 吧~~ :D
已補上 hello world 的 xulrunne rsample application, 利用了所有 GREUtils 的特性.
您可以把 helloworld application 當成您專案的 blank application 來用.
大家先看 Source code 或 javadoc 理解一下. 希望對您在撰寫 extension / xulrunner 上有幫助.
專案位址: http://code.google.com/p/greutils/
##CONTINUE##
GREUtils is simple and easy use APIs libraries for GRE (Gecko Runtime Environment).
It provides:
- Object extend function
- include / include_once specified URL script.
- XPCOM utilities
- Charset Convert
- Preferences Services
- File IO
- Dialog utilities
- Controller and CommandDispatcher? Helper