AOP for jQuery

jQuery AOP , 看起來是一個新的專案,作者於 2007/08/17 上傳第一個 release 檔案.
aspect-oriented programming (AOP) 在 Java 中有幾個流行的 AOP 實作, AspectJ , AspectWerkz 和 JBossAOP, 所以有關 AOP 的介紹, 請看上面四個 Link, 不在此重覆說明.
而 jQuery AOP 則是實作了 before / after / around 三個 advice, 雖然名為 jQuery AOP, 其實並未使用到 jQuery 的任何特性及功能, 所以即使您沒有使用 jQuery , 依然可以小改一下 code 來使用哦, 所以一定要堆的啦.
我們可以很容易的利用 javascript 的 Function.apply() 來 hook function 或 object(Blogger Hack Tip#1) , 所以實作起來相當的輕巧, 只有 943 bytes.
舉一個實例:
任何程式語言, 在程式寫作過程中, 我們少不了要 Log , 然而 Log 的動作和程式本身實際的業務邏輯無關, 若是為每一個業務操作的 function / method 前後都加上 Logger.log('message'), 對於程式本身而言.. 太過於難看(bad smell).
所以這時我們可以藉由 Dynamic proxy 或 AOP framework 來改善這個 bad smell.
使用 jQuery AOP 在 javascript 中使用 after / before / around advices 變的很簡單:
例1 對 native object 切入:
jQuery.aop.before( {target: String, method: 'replace'},
function(regex, newString) {
alert("About to replace string '" + this + "' with '" + newString + "' using regEx '" + regex + "'");
}
);
"Hello World".replace("Hello", "Hello jQuery");
例2 對 global function 切入:
function testEcho ( arg) {
alert('testEcho: ' + arg);
}
jQuery.aop.before( {target: window, method: 'testEcho'},
function(arg) {
alert("About to testEcho arguments is " + arg);
}
);
例3 對 instance object 切入:
var TestObj = function (name) {
this.name = name;
};
TestObj.prototype.hello = function (arg) {
alert(this.name + ':' + arg);
};
var rack = new TestObj('rack');
jQuery.aop.before( {target: rack, method: 'hello'},
function(arg) {
alert("before "+ this.name +" say " + arg);
}
);
rack.hello('hello');
其它各位依此類堆.... 有了 jQuery AOP , javascript 也能寫的很優雅嘍.
(都已經 Hook Blogger了, 之前怎麼沒想到順便弄一個 plugin , 唉~~ sense 不足.. 被搶頭香了 :D )